Indore: BDS 2nd prof results still not out, 3rd prof exams from Jan 13

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has announced plans to hold BDS third professional exams from January 13 even though second prof exam results are still not declared.

If the results were not declared within a week, the DAVV would have to cancel the forthcoming exams or take an undertaking from students that their third prof exams should be made null and void if they failed to clear second prof.

Students are against giving any such undertaking and asking the university to suspend the exams until their second prof exams results are not declared.

“We should not be subject to any type of undertaking. It is responsibility of the university to declare results of one prof exams and then hold advanced prof exams,” said a student wishing anonymity.

A group of BDS students had visited the DAVV two days ago and urged the university to suspend the exams and reschedule the same after second prof exams results are announced.

Though the examination department had not suspended the exams, it has assured students of declaring their second prof results before holding third prof exams.

We will declare BDS second prof results in three to four days. So, there won’t be any need to suspend the exams or take any undertaking from students to allow them to write third prof exams,” said deputy registrar (exams) Prajwal Khare.