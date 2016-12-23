Indore: Basera old-age home awarded

Dewas: Under the guidance of collector Ashutosh Awasthi, the Basera old-age home, operated by the social justice department was awarded the Best Service old-age home at the National Conference in Bhopal by social justice commissioner VK Botham and senior citizens’ national commission president VG Dharmadhikari. Manager of the old age home Dinesh Choudhary was given a shawl and a coconut in recognition of his efforts.