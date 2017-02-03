Indore: Basant Panchami marks beginning of admission in SPIS

Madleshwar: On the occasion of auspicious Basant Panchami, Sardar Patel International School (SPIS) started taking admissions for the upcoming academic session on Wednesday.

The process was started after offering prayers to goddess Saraswati at the school by all academic staffers.

The first four students, who took admission in the school on the occasion, included Jaishika Sur Singh Chauhan from Maheshwar, Yuvraj Dinesh Katare from Shrinagar, Aryansh Ajay from Barche and Rishiraj Santosh Patidar. All the newly admitted kids started their classes after performing prayers before the idol of goddess Sharda.

During this admission program, institution chairman Sanjay Garg, managing director Shankar Patidar, director Vikas Patidar, BM Patidar, principal Arvind Soni and sports director Iqbal Khan gave away gifts to the new students and wished them for their bright future.