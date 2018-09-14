Indore: Bank employee arrested for raping girl

A bank employee was arrested for allegedly raping a girl after entering her house in the night in Lasudiya area on Thursday. The accused had also threatened the girl of dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anyone. ASP Shailendra Singh Chouhan said that girl residing in Lasudiya area stated in her complaint that she is employed in an insurance company in the city. On September 8, accused Nishant Yadav entered her house around midnight when she was alone. The girl also tried to cry for help but the accused shut her mouth with his hand.

The accused beat her up before raping her. Before leaving the place, he threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident. Frightened by the threatening, she did not reveal the matter to anyone initially but later gathered courage and reported the matter to family members and lodged a complaint with Vijay Nagar police. Police have arrested the accused after registering a case against him. Accused informed the police that he hails from Jabalpur and is employed in a private bank in the city. He knows the girl and they used to talk each other but the girl has stopped talking to him over some issue. After that he made the plan of raping her.