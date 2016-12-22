Indore: BAMS, RMP doctors prescribing allopathic drugs

Badnawar: In a shocking revelation, majority of BAMS and RMP doctors (those practising alternative medicine) here are treating their patients with allopathic medicines.

Some of these doctors do not even have their registration number to pursue the medical profession. The clinics and hospitals they run are not registered either, say sources. To top that, many of them are reportedly prescribing prohibited/banned medicines to their patients.

Rules say these doctors can not treat their patients with allopathic medicines. But, due to ignorance in patients and the apathetic attitude of senior officials concerned, these doctors are continuing to do so. People say if a thorough probe of these doctors’ clinics and hospitals is conducted, various irregularities can be unearthed.

One lady doctor gives medicines from her own clinic, without issuing any prescription. A local resident Kanhaiyalal Gurjar said, a few days ago his pregnant wife became ill and he went to Dr Neha Porwal. The doctor gave her medicines for four to five days from her clinic. After taking these medicines, his wife’s condition became serious. Once again he took her to Dr Porwal and she just assured that there was no need to worry, but her condition started to worsen. Kanhaiyalal took her to another doctor. After check-up, the doctor found his wife’s haemoglobin had gone down to 4 and she needed immediate medical intervention.

Likewise, Dr Gaurav Soni has a BAMS degree, but he treats his patients with allopathic medicines. This doctor is also running a private nursing home. One of his patients informed Free Press that he was a diabetic, yet the doctor administered glucose saline on him spiking his sugar level to 700. Immediately he was taken to another doctor and thus he could be saved.

At local Subhash Marge, one Patidar Hospital is registered in the name of some Dr Solanki, who is never seen. Dr Patidar is treating the patients and his credentials are doubted.

These are just some instances of the private healthcare scenario in town. Investigations can bring to fore many more illegalities like these, which put the life of people at stake.