Indore: Bada Ganpati Square is another example of collapsing traffic system

Indore: The busiest Bada Ganpati Square is another example of collapsing traffic system in the city and the numerous experiments by traffic police have come to naught. A cop is rarely seen in the area and people living in the area said that traffic signals should be installed there and roads need to be widened. Police, however, claimed that a cop is always deployed here.

Bada Ganpati Mandir is located at the crossing and the road is used to reach airport from the city while roads leading from Rajmohalla, Imli Bazaar, Rajwada and Gangwal bus stand also converge here and therefore the traffic pressure is always heavy in the area.

The situation becomes critical in the evening because traffic is constantly moving in absence of signals leading to jams. There was a rotary here which was removed but the traffic did not improve.

Police have erected barricades to enable traffic coming from aerodrome side and going towards Bada Ganpati or Antim Chouraha without wading into heavy traffic but drivers drive through space between the barricades to both directions leading to jams.

Rituraj Dixit, a property dealer, said that vehicles get into each others’ way quite often and situation becomes critical in the evening when traffic flow is heavy. Traffic signal lights should be installed here to facilitate smooth flow of traffic.

Bobby Mishra, a resident, said that cop is deployed here but in view of heavy traffic, there must be at least two cops to regulate the traffic.

Atul Chaparwal, a pharmaceutical trader, said that he passes through the crossing everyday and has difficulty driving through it in the absence of signals and often gets stuck in jams particularly in the evenings.

Prateek Godha said that the road is used by city buses and school buses but no proper arrangement has been made to monitor and manage the traffic flow by officials concerned.