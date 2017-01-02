Indore: Back to annual exam system, DHE invites suggestions

Indore: The department of higher education (DHE) has sought suggestions from principals of government and private colleges in the state by January 5 for doing away with semester system and re-introducing annual exam system.

In a letter addressed to principals, OSD (higher education) Chhama Pandey said that the state government on September 21 last year had announced plans to scrap semester system and re-launch annual exam system.

“To implement the announcement, action has to be taken shortly. So principals of government and private college should email their suggestions to the DHE positively by January 5,” reads the letter.

Following the suggestions by University Grants Commission (UGC), the state government had in 2008 replaced annual exam system with semester system, a globally recognised system of exams.

At that time, the university and colleges were not prepared for the term-based pattern of exams but yet the government had imposed its decision on them. Resultantly, the semester system derailed with its launch.

The universities across the state could not conduct exams and declare results on time due to which duration of courses stretched.

A three-year degree course could not be completed before four years due to derailed semester system.

“The reason behind ineffective implementation of the semester system was inadequate hands at universities,” said Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad.

In September 2016, the ABVP staged a massive protest over the issue and demanded doing away with semester system as students were the worst hit.

Higher education minister Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya had gone to the protest venue and announced that the government had accepted the ABVP’s demand and annual exam system would be re-launched in the state from session 2017-18.

However, the UGC which advocates for semester system had expressed its displeasure over the State government’s decision to going back to annual exam system from six-monthly exam system. Following the UGC’s displeasure, the government had learnt to have put its announcement on hold.

However, the recent letter issued by the DHE has cleared the air and it is now certain that the DHE is finally returning to the old pattern of exam.

It will take 7 years to completely do away with semester system

If annual exam system is re-introduced from session 2017-18, it will still take five years to completely do away with semester system. Any new system of exam is implemented from first year. So, the batches which had been enrolled in year 2016-17 and before that would require at least seven years to clear their semesters. The longest duration courses in the university system are BA-LLB and BBA-LLB. These courses are of minimum five year duration. Students of these courses can clear the courses in maximum seven years of duration. Their one year could be completed when annual exam system would be implemented from July. So they would still take maximum six years to complete their semester.