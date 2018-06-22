Indore: Auto-rickshaw driver stabs passenger over fare of Rs. 20

Indore: Police arrested an auto rickshaw driver for killing a passenger over a petty issue within few hours on Thursday. They had an argument over the fare of Rs 20 after which the auto driver stabbed him and fled the scene. CCTV footage helped the police to arrest the accused.

ASP Manish Khatri said that 45-year-old Subhash Mehta, a resident of Juna Risala was stabbed by an auto-rickshaw driver near Tori Corner around 9.30 pm on Wednesday. He was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment. He could not give any statement therefore the police were clueless about the accused.

Later, a team from Malharganj police station was formed to trace the accused. Team searched CCTV footages and found an auto-rickshaw moving just few minutes after the incident. Police reached the spot and collected information when a fruit vendor informed that passenger of the rickshaw was stopped near his shop in which the deceased was sitting.

The auto driver had worn orange T-Shirt. They were arguing over the fare. The argument turned so intense that auto-rickshaw driver took a knife from his shop and stabbed Subhash and fled. Police team later searched for the accused and finally managed to arrest the accused from Kadabin area of the city.

Accused identified himself as Uttam alias Goli Bairagi, a resident of Kadabin area. He first tried to mislead the police but later confessed to the crime. He informed the police that Subhash is the friend of his father. Uttam along with Subhash first consumed liquor at Imli Bazaar after which Subhash took him to Tori Corner to buy fruits.

Uttam there asked for the fare of Rs 20 when Subhash told to drop him to the home but Uttam refused to drop him when Subhash slapped him after which he stabbed him with a knife taken from the shop. Police said that the investigation into the case was underway.