Indore: Attacked by nephew, woman succumbs to her injuries

Indore: A 50-year-old woman, who was attacked by her niece, died during treatment in MY hospital late on Tuesday night. A search is on for the accused as he is on the run after the incident.

According to the police, the incident occurred in Dudhiya village a week ago. One Kamlabai was rushed to the hospital by her husband Hari Singh and son Dev Singh where she died during treatment.

Family members alleged that Kamlabai was attacked by her nephew Pawan following an argument with her family members. The accused managed to flee from the spot after attacking her with a stick. Kamlabai fell unconscious after the attack.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Pawan had an argument with Hari Singh over some issues. He was pacified by his neighbours but after some time he reached Hari’s house with a stick and started abusing him in an inebriated situation. Hari tried to calm him but he started beating him. He later attacked Kamla when she tried to intervene. She got critically head injuries, so police could not take her statement.

The police have sent the body for autopsy and started an investigation into the case. Now, police will book Pawan for murder. He could not be arrested by the police till Wednesday night.