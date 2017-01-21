Indore: ‘Asian knee’ technique to deliver better results says Dr Sunil Rajan

Indore: Indore Orthopedic Association president Dr Sunil Rajan on Friday said: Now-a-days surgeons are giving priority to artificial knee known as ‘Asian knee’ for treatment of Indians and other Asian people and this new technique is expected to deliver better results.

“This type of artificial knee has gained importance due to the fact that osteoporosis and delay in treatment degrade the quality of bone density and quality,” he said in a press meet called for giving details on ‘Revision Live Surgery Orthoplasty’ meeting to be held at Hotel Radisson on Sunday.

The information regarding ‘Asian knee’ and new techniques in knee transplantation will also be shared with the doctors in the meeting, Rajan said.

Irregular lifestyle, less workout and bad food habits have become common reasons for weight increase in people.

This creates unnecessary pressure on our knees. This is the reason why knee pain and osteoporosis have become common problem among people.

To explain this problem and exact diagnosis, Revision Live Surgery Orthoplasty will be organised on Sunday.

Dr Rajan, Dr Bhupesh Mahawar along with AIIMS New Delhi orthopedics department head Dr Chandrashekhar Yadav will give information about new techniques in the field of knee transplantation. In the meeting, Dr Mark W Munroe from Orlando Health US will perform live knee surgery. A scientific session on revision knee will also be held in the meeting.

Dr Rajan says that knee structure of Indians vary from that of Europeans. “The ways of sitting and regular activities related to the knee also differ in comparison to the Western countries.”

He added that knees of Asian people are small and are of different size as compared to the Western countries.