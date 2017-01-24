Indore: Army Public School students shine in drawing competition

Mhow: Cantonment Board organised a drawing and painting competition on Sunday where Army Public School (APS) students from classes VII to X participated in different categories.

According to information, Kanak Panchal of class VIII secured second position in middle group, Yogita Singh of class X secured third position in senior group while Aalish Shan of class VIII and Ragini Marathe of VII secured consolation prize respectively.

Principal PK Tiwar Principal congratulated the winners and conveyed best wishes for their future endeavours.