Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#Yadav PariWar
#Sunday Features
#DonaldTrump
#BMCElections
#MumbaiMarathon
#Demonetisation
#RahulGandhi
Home / Indore / Indore: Army Public School students shine in drawing competition

Indore: Army Public School students shine in drawing competition

— By FPJ Bureau | Jan 24, 2017 07:58 am
FOLLOW US:

Mhow: Cantonment Board organised a drawing and painting competition on Sunday where Army Public School (APS) students from classes VII to X participated in different categories.

According to information, Kanak Panchal of class VIII secured second position in middle group, Yogita Singh of class X secured third position in senior group while Aalish Shan of class VIII  and Ragini Marathe of VII secured consolation prize respectively.

Principal PK Tiwar Principal congratulated the winners and conveyed best wishes for their future endeavours.


Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK