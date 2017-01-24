Indore: Army jawan stabbed to death by miscreants

Indore: A 25-year-old army man was stabbed to death while another jawan and his family members were seriously injured when a group of men attacked them in Banganga area on Sunday late night. Police have registered a case of murder and attempt to murder against six assailants. No arrest had been made till going to press.

Banganga police station incharge Vinod Dixit said, “The jawan, identified as Varun Chouhan, died on way to hospital after being injured by sharp edged weapons in the attack by around 10 men late last night.”

Investigating officer GS Bhadauria said, “Chouhan, an army man posted in Pathankot, was on leave and had come to Indore to meet his family.”

According to reports, on Sunday evening, Varun along with Yogesh Pal (30), who is also an army man currently posted with Gorkha Regiment in Sikkim, had gone to watch wrestling competition being held at Super Corridor.

On return, Chouhan came to drop Pal home at Sai Suman Nagar. As soon as the duo reached Pal’s house, around half-a-dozen men suddenly appeared on the scene armed with swords and knives. Without any warning, they attacked Chouhan.

The miscreants also attacked Pal. Hearing the commotion, Pal’s younger brother Shubham and father Babulal rushed out and tried to save him. They too were brutally assaulted by the assailants. The miscreants later escaped from the scene.

Locals informed the police and the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Chouhan was declared brought dead.

Investigating officer Bhadauria said that the injured have identified the assailants as Arjun Borasi, Vikku alias Vikas Borasi, Hemant Kaushal, Dilip Borasi, Rohit Thakur and Mohit Yadav.

Pal’s family members told the police that four years ago Shubham had a tiff with Arjun. The conflict had sowed seeds of enmity between the two boys. On Sunday too, the two had confronted each other on some issue.

Police suspect that the attack was an outcome of old rivalry. A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused who are on the run.