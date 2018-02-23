Indore: Army, academia share contemporary management techniques at AMSB annual meet

Mhow: The 18th annual meeting of Army Management Studies Board (AMSB), organised by headquarters Army Training Command (ARTRAC), was held at Infantry School Mhow on Wednesday and Thursday. The meeting was presided over by Lieutenant General MM Naravane, AVSM, SM, VSM, general officer commanding-in-chief, ARTRAC and chairman, Army Management Studies Board.

The two-day event was aimed at providing a platform to encourage interaction between the Indian Army and the academia and share contemporary management techniques through continuous interaction, collaboration, joint research and management training.

The event was attended by the key decision makers from the army headquarters, directors, representatives of Indian Institutes of Management and special invitees. The seminars and studies undertaken by the board assist the Indian Army in strategic policy formulation. The management development programmes conducted by premier management institutes of the country help hone the managerial skills of selected Indian Army officers to improve their efficiency and effectiveness in operational and administrative functions.