Indore: Another proposal, DPR for district hospital ready, approval uncertain

Indore: Renovation of District Hospital would begin in next couple of months as the final project report and construction plan of the hospital have been prepared and it is estimated that more than Rs 37 crore would be spent on the project.

Earlier, the Health Department had hired Shikhar Chauhan Construction Agency for construction of hospital buildings in seven divisions including Indore and Ujjain but now the work for preparing the DPR has been given to architect Ajay Borkar through the Department of Housing and Environment.

The DPR for construction has been prepared and the architect of the construction agency also visited the site. Now, the DPR will be submitted to the department and the finance body for approval.

As per the plan, a 4-storey building will be constructed for the hospital, which includes trauma centre, casualty and other specialty services.

“We will establish trauma centre, OPD, casualty and SNCU on the ground floor. OT, labour room and recovery room will be set up on the first floor and general and private wards will be established on third and fourth floors,” Civil Surgeon Dr Dilip Acharya said.

He said that construction of a drug store with the capacity for storage of medicines for the district and quarters for doctors will also be made. Three lawns will also be established to facilitate patients and their kin who comes from other districts.

Present condition of the hospital is poor as it has been running in the dilapidated building of Dugdh Sangh.

Social activist Megha Vispute said that the principal Secretary, health, ministers and many directors have visited the hospital and expressed displeasure over the poor state of affairs. Still, the proposal for renovation of the hospital is pending at-least for eight years and still running on books.

Dr Acharya also confirmed that he had presented the first proposal for renovation and construction of the hospital in 2008 and various proposals have been sent till now.