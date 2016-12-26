Indore: Annual program of Wishwood Cottage school concludes

Mhow: The 16th Annual Function of Wishwood Cottage School with the theme ‘Flora and Fauna’ concluded here.

Mohit Yadav, principal and director of Annie Besant School, Indore and co-secretary of Sahodaya Group was chief guest. He inaugurated the programme by lightning the ceremonial lamp, which was followed by colourful performances by the students. Principal Jay Singh Pawar presented the annual report. Director Namrata Singh asked the students and parents to follow Indian cultures and traditions. Mohit Yadav urged the parents to let students follow their dreams and experiment, which would decide their success in life. He asked them not to force their decisions on them and let the kids prepare for contribution for a better nation. Vice principal Rubeena Furniturewala proposed the vote of thanks and Pushpa Malviya hosted the event.