Indore: Annual cultural fest at Vet College

Mhow: The annual cultural fest began at College of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry, Mhow on Thursday at the college premises.

On the opening day, college dean Umesh Kumar Garg inaugurated the programme with lightning the lamp. College cultural activities in-charge Ashish Soni informed that different competitions and cultural events would be organised during the next three-day event. Competitions including debate, extempore and quiz were organised.

The topic of the debate was ‘note ban is a correct step for the eradication of corruption’ for which the participants kept their views in favor and against. In the debate competition Palak Tripathi and Yashoda Wadhwani for favor and Satyam Sharma, Tamseel Ahmed for against secured first and second position respectively. In extempore competition, Satyam Sharma and Palak Tripathi secured first and second positions respectively.

The judges were Dr MK Mehta, Dr Sandeep Nanawati and Dr Shrikant Joshi. During the program Dr RK Bagherwal, Dr Hemant Mehta, Dr KS Mishroliya, Dr Nidhi Srivastav, Dr GP Jatav and other dignitaries were present.