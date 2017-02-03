Indore: Announcements are good but implementation may take many years

Indore: The Union Budget may bring relief as well as disappointment to many though the government has tried to woo people from all walks of life, especially the middle class. In his budget presentation, finance minister Arun Jaitley had announced to increase 5000 post graduate seats in medical colleges across the country and to set up AIIMS in Gujarat and Jharkhand.

Experts in the medical fraternity welcomed the announcement saying that they are glad only because the government has taken step for the betterment of medical education.

However, it is a distant dream to increase 5000 seats in a year and it will take about five years to complete.

President of Indian Medical Association Dr Sanjay Londhe said, “It is a good decision but it will take at least 4-5 years to become a reality. Announcement requires only five minutes but its implementation takes many years due to slow administrative procedures.”

National chairman of IMA’s Tobacco Control Committee Dr Dilip Acharya said that the budget has many positive proposals for medical students as well as patients. “Government wants to improve infrastructure and standardise education and treatment. Health stake in GDP will increase slowly in coming years.”

PG students also welcomed the steps and waiting fingers crossed for the implementation of announcements.

“Announcements for health sector and medical education are good and it will give long-term results. However, along with announcements, government should also speed up administrative process so that people get the benefit at right time.”

Dr Sanjay Londhe, President, IMA-Indore

“The budget has given emphasis on eradication of various diseases. It also emphasised on bringing down the mother mortality rate. Increase in medical seats is a good sign and it will increase number of qualified doctors.”

Dr Dilip Acharya, National Chairman, IMA Tobacco Control

“Increase in PG seats is a good step as the number of qualified doctors will increase and meet the requirement to great extent. It will directly benefit the patients. Tax rebate to middle class is also a good step.”

Dr Pramendra Thakur, Forensic Medicine Department, MGM Medical College

“Government has focused on right things like increasing medical seats as well as concentrating on deadly diseases. However, the government should also start AIIMS like institutes in every state for the benefit of patients.”

Dr Navneet Sharma, Private practitioner

What aspiring PG students say

“It is a good decision to increase the number of PG seats. The government should also increase UG seats in order to fill the gap between requirement and availability. Emphasis to bringing down mother mortality rate is good a move.”

Dr Shruti Tiwari

“The government proposes to increase PG seats and at the same time it wants the MBBS to clear NEXT and exit tests. How both things can go together as the government is blocking the path for PG seats.”

Dr Diksha Maheshwari

“The budget has proposed to increase PG seats but there is no increase in UG seats. How the PG seats will be filled without increasing the UG seats. However, increase in seats will benefit medicos and the patients.”

Dr Tabassum Sheikh

“It seems that the government is serious about improving health facilities and medical education. Announcements are good but it should become a ground reality as soon as possible for the benefit of patients and medicos.”

Dr Mohini Awasya