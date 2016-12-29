Indore: Angry bankers stage demonstration due to heavy workload

Indore: Angered by heavy workload due to demonetization, bank employees staged a huge demonstration on Wednesday to attract government’s attention towards their condition and demand.

Alok Khare, general secretary MP Bank Officers Association, said that due to note ban, the public and bank employees are facing problem. We staged a demonstration in front of Allahabad Bank in the evening to draw the attention of Union government. Over 200 bank employees, including officers, of different banks participated in the demonstration, Khare said.

The call was given jointly by All India Bank Employees Association and All India Bank Officers Association.

Khare and chairman of MP Employees Association MK Shukla address the demonstrators. They demanded the Reserve Bank of India to supply sufficient amount of cash to all banks, so that problem of customers would end and bankers would not face anger of customers. There should be transparency in cash supply to banks, he added. Cash withdrawal limits from ATM should be increased, the bank unions leader said. While the banks are not supplied adequate cash for the customers, many influential people are getting huge amount of new currencies. Government should order a CBI probe in to this scam, he said.

Bank employees are doing overtime even then they are being blamed. This should be stopped and they should be supported in every manner, Khare said.

On this occasion Ramdev Saydiwal, Arvind Porwal, Vijay Dalal, GR Nimgoankar, US Verma, Satish Jain, Lokesh Patel, Dinesh Tiwari, Maya Dhone and others were also present.