Indore: An ordinary youth’s extraordinary journey to country’s highest civil service post

Indore: Nothing is impossible if you dare to scale the heights; thus goes the saying. And that was no exception with this boy from a humble background, who struggled hard against all odds to become an IAS officer, the most recognised job in a democracy, millions of youths dream to achieve.

An ordinary son of astrologer, taught in normal government school, did not receive private tuition, ‘general category’ candidate and despite many such odds, Rohit Vyas of Ujjain secured 69 rank in the UPSC mains exam in February 2016 to become an IAS cadre in his maiden attempt.

As many as 4, 59,659 candidates appeared in the preliminary exam of UPSC 2016, final result of which was declared on May 31. Following interviews, total 1099 candidates (846 men and 253 women) comprising 500 general category candidates, 347 OBC, 163 SC and 89 ST candidates, were recommended for the appointment by UPSC.

While working as a junior officer with top IAS officers, Rohit collected inspiration to hold the top civil service post one day, especially to serve the people better and more. For Rohit, who completed his graduation from Vaishnav Engineering College in Electronics and Telecommunication in 2011, posting in Chandouli district of UP, where he got an opportunity to work with top IAS officers for the first time after bagging a fellowship in Pradhan Mantri Gramin Vikas programme, thus, proved to be a turning point in his life.

Rohit was in the city to receive excellence award from Alma Group in a gorgeous ceremony at Radisson hotel on Saturday night. On the sidelines of the function he shared a bunch of anecdotes from his journey to the top job.

He said he worked as a network engineer with telecom equipment giant Ericsson India in Noida for three years, before being selected for PM Gramin Vikas Fellowship in May 2014. It was during his three years’ tenure of fellowship, when he decided to become an IAS officer and started preparing for the same.

He said he used to study from wee hours of 3 am to 9 am before leaving for his office at 10 am and kept himself away from social media and gadgets. “After the selection in UPSC mains, I worked had to prepare for the interview. Experience earned from working with administrative officers and also the knowledge gained about rural areas helped a lot to crack the interview,” he shared.

Throughout an outstanding performer in studies, Rohit now wants to join the MP cadre. Resident of Singhpuri area of the holy city Ujjain, Rohit’s mother Usha Vyas is an employee of BSNL. His uncle advocate Rajesh Vyas said Rohit’s achievement has brought a proud moment to this middle class family as well as the city he was brought up in.

The UPSC interview board, comprising highly learned officials, asked me about the possibilities in rural development, what more can be done in MNREGA scheme and sector I would like to invest under CSR as an officer. I said my first priority is on the skill development of an individual, as there are host of government schemes already dedicated for community development

– Rohit Vyas

