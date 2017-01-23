Indore: Amid tears, 145 houses & shops razed

Indore: In a major demolition drive, 145 houses and commercial establishments on a stretch between Rajmohalla and Bada Ganpati, which were hurdles before proposed road widening project, were knocked down by Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Sunday even as tears rolled down checks of aggrieved residents.

Some angry residents tried protesting against the removal drive but their bid was foiled by heavy police present at the scene.

Armed with six poclains, two JCB machines, six dumpers and four hydraulic machines, 200 members of removal gang accompanied with nearly 150 policemen carried out a major demolition drive brining down almost of the structures alongside the stretch between Rajmohalla and Bada Ganpati.

In total, 150 structures were hurdles before the road broadening project of which 145 were pulled down during seven hours long drive which had started at 10:30 am on Sunday. The remaining would be demolished on Monday.

“The IMC had already cleared to the residents that it would be carrying out demolishing drive on Sunday. So they had already vacated their houses. We removed the structures obstructing the road widening project,” deputy commissioner Mahendra Singh Chauhan said adding that the existing road is narrow and it would be broadened to 100 feet.

The IMC stated that the affected by the drive have been shifted to apartments constructed by it at different locations of the city.