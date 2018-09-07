Indore: Amendments to SC/ST Act Not easy to take toffee back from a child, says Sumitra Mahajan

Indore: Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan here on Thursday said that it’s not easy to revoke amendments to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act which are being opposed by people belonging to upper castes. “If you give a toffee to a toddler, it is not easy to take that back from the child. Same is the case of the SC/ST Act,” Mahajan said while addressing a workshop of the BJP Indore Traders Cell.

Upper caste people are protesting against Parliament passing an amendment to the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act that overrode a Supreme Court order diluting it.Mahajan said that people belonging to SC/ST category suffered a lot so protecting them from atrocities was essential. She said that the government, however, wants to safeguards interest and rights of upper caste people also. “All parties will have to sit together and find out a way forward,” she said. Mahajan said that the NDA government at Centre works on slogan ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’.

On GST issue, she said that business community is still facing some problems in implementation of GST which can be resolved. “We have competent officers and technology to help business community. All what businessmen need is a training session on the GST,” she said. The Lok Sabha Speaker also stated that the GST is reviewed at regular intervals. “The rates could be reduced and increased as necessity be,” she said. Taking the opportunity, Mahajan said that it is necessary for all to pay utility charges for door-to-door collection of garbage so that the facility continues without any interruption.