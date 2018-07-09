Indore: Along with dengue, water-borne diseases too on rise

Indore: Experts warned of alarming rise in number of patients affected by vector-borne diseases as the city has been experiencing changing weather pattern for the past week and monsoon showers. No doubt the alert needs serious attention as the city is already hit by outbreak of dengue as 25 patients have been tested positive while one died, so far.

“Apart from simple infections, fever, cold and cough that usually strike during monsoon, people are also exposed to diseases like jaundice, gastroenteritis, cholera etc. Viruses of these diseases can enter water through various ways—overflow of sewage, water-logging and contamination through litter,” said renowned pediatrician and Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sharad Thora.

He added that urban people are aware of these diseases and they approach us to know about preventive measures. “These are water borne-diseases and can be prevented by taking clean water. It can be done by boiling water or taking purified water. Following basic hygiene etiquettes can prevent 70 per cent of these diseases,” Dr Thora added.

Meanwhile, talking about symptoms and risks of Hepatitis A infection, Dr Mahendra Jha said, “The main cause of Hepatitis A infection is ingesting food or water contaminated with infected person’s faeces and also, direct contact with an infected person. The virus usually takes 14-28 days to incubate and most common symptom of the disease is jaundice with yellowish eyes and skin, fever, loss of appetite, weakness, diarrhoea and nausea.”

He added that severity of symptoms is slightly more in older children (six years and above) with 70 per cent of those infected suffering from jaundice.” Physician Dr Shruti Tiwari said, “Children and adults who have been previously vaccinated against Hepatitis A are practically at very low risk of developing the infection. However, those who have not been vaccinated, people with poor hygiene and people living with an infected individual are at high risk of acquiring the Hepatitis A infection.”