Indore: Allotments on 70% seats in BEd colleges

Indore: Department of Higher Education (DHE) on Friday allocated admissions on 70 per cent seats in BEd colleges but college directors still cried foul stating that most of the students allocated to them are from outstations.

“Many local students have been allocated colleges in other cities whereas students from other cities have been granted seats in Indore colleges.

It is unlikely that students will leave their native places for admissions in colleges elsewhere,” said Matushree BEd college director Rambabu Sharma. He stated that the students were not allocated colleges as per their preferences. BEd aspirants were made to fill college preference, priority-wise, during registration for online admission counselling.

Indore division additional director (higher education) KN Chaturvedi claimed that the DHE has allocated colleges to students on the basis of preference made by the students. But college directors claim otherwise. Shri Yeshwant Singh College director Ravi Bhadoriya said that more than 150 students had applied online from his computer lab giving first preference to his college but merely 23 of them were allocated college of their choice.

“Rest students are from other cities,” he said adding that it’s unlikely that they would show up for admission.

Indore Mahavidyalaya chairman Girdhar Nagar stated that rational approach was not adopted by while making allocation on seats in BEd colleges. He also stated that the DHE had not provided numbers of students so that the colleges can contact them.