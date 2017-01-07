Indore: Alert train driver averts mishap

Meghnagar: A major tragedy was averted by an alert driver of Ujjain-Dahod fast passenger at Dhamrada station near here on Friday.

The fast passenger train had reached Dhamrada station at 10.40 am. Since it was moving slowly the driver could notice that a portion of the rail track was broken and before the train could derail he managed to stop it.

The train driver sent information to the control room and the station master. A team was assigned for the repair work which took almost an hour and half following which the train was flagged off at 12.15 pm. The fast passenger train is usually crowded as it offers a connection for people from Ratlam, Meghnagar and Anas to Dahod in Gujarat where medical facilities are better.