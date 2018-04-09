Indore: Alcoholic youth commit suicide in MYH toilet

Indore: A chaos like situation prevailed among the patients and staff of Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital on Sunday when a man committed suicide by hanging self in the toilet of the hospital. The deceased was identified as Sachin Sisodiya (26), a resident of Lala Ka Bagicha in MIG police station area. He hanged himself with a saree in the toilet of ward number 22 on the fourth floor of the hospital.

Police recovered the body and handed over to the family members after conducting post-mortem. According to police, Sachin was admitted to the hospital about two days ago with severe stomach ache. He was rushed to the hospital by his mother Kanchan after complained of severe pain in the abdomen.

Kanchan told the police that Sachin was a habitual drinker and had stomach ache due to excess drinking of liquor. “He was irritated in the hospital as he was unable to take liquor. In the morning, I went out of the ward to get water and on my return I didn’t find him on his bed. Searching for him, I reached at the bathroom and found him hanging,” Kanchan said.She further said that Sachin was depressed due to the disease and could not bear the pain without drinking alcohol.

Not the first incident

This was not the maiden incident of committing suicide in MY Hospital as a woman had jumped to death from the fifth floor due to depression over her disease on April 30, 2015. Similarly, a man jumped from the window of second floor of the hospital few years ago. Body of an unidentified man was also found in the toilet of MY Hospital who was believed to have succumbed to his disease.