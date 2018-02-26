Indore: AISHE: 185 colleges out of 280 breach DAVV deadline

Indore: As many as 185 colleges out of 285 under Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya did not provide information sought for All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) thus breaching the deadline set by the university. However, they still have time to upload on AISHE website their respective details till March 4, which is the last date for the same as per the deadline fixed by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).

If the colleges failed to meet the MHRD deadline then they would be deprived of all types of grants given by the Government. “As many as 185 colleges, including 100 colleges from the district, have not uploaded their information related to number of students, faculty members, infrastructure, facilities available on their campuses, on the AISHE website,” said Sumant Katilya, director of college development council at DAVV.

He said that the remaining colleges have been asked to provide their respective details for AISHE by March 4 anyhow. Citing directives by the Department of Higher Education (DHE), he said that if the colleges failed to meet the MHRD deadline, the university would have to withdraw affiliations to them.

Katiyal said that the DHE has instructed the universities to ensure that no delay in uploading information by colleges on AISHE website take place. The DHE has directed universities in the State, including DAVV, to withdraw affiliation from the colleges found breaching the deadline set by the MHRD.

According to a letter by the DHE, the colleges failed to upload on AISHE website information related to faculty, students and available facilities and infrastructure of their respective institutes won’t be provided any type of grant. The letter states that action against erring colleges would be taken as per rules of the MHRD. Online window for uploading information on AISHE website was opened on December 13. But several colleges have still not provided their details to AISHE even when the DAVV had stated that it would take action against errant colleges if the deadline (February 25) set by it was breached.

The MHRD survey covers all institutions in the country imparting higher education. Data is being collected on several parameters such as teachers, student enrolment, programmes, examination results, education finance and infrastructure. Indicators of educational development such as institution density, gross enrolment ratio, pupil-teacher ratio, gender parity index, per student expenditure are also calculated from the data collected through AISHE. The objective of collecting the data is to make informed policy decisions and research for development of education sector.