Indore: Airtel records highest speed in TRAI speed test

Indore: In the TRAI’s special drive test conducted in the city, Airtel’s 4G speed recorded 8.7 Mbps, fastest among all telecom operators. Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had conducted five-day special drive test in the in the city from October 9-13 last year for 600 kilometres to judge the speed of 4G services of all the 4G service providers.

As per the TRAI report released on March 23, 2018, Airtel’s 4G speeds have emerged the fastest at 8.7 Mbps followed by Idea with 8.3 Mbps and Jio at third position with 7.1 Mbps. Airtel 4G also stood out in ‘Video Streaming Delay’ with least time of 0.7 seconds, followed by 1.3 seconds of Idea and Jio at 3rd position with 1.47 seconds.

Latency is a parameter, which determines the overall internet browsing experience. Airtel’s latency rates of 106 mili seconds emerged best followed by Jio and Idea with 116 and 137 mili seconds respectively. Dharmendra Khajuria, CEO, MP-Chhattisgarh, Bharti Airtel Ltd, said, “We always try to provide best service to our customers and this has been proved by TRAI’s report also.”