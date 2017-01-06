Indore: Agriculture College land issue – Protestors garner more support

Indore: Environmentalists, students and farmers – who are protesting to save a piece of land inside Agriculture College campus that has been earmarked for construction of new building of the district court – got a shot in the arm on Thursday as more organisations and students extended their support to the stir.

“We are getting support from many quarters,” said Akhilesh Saraf, president of Alumni Association who is leading an indefinite dharna being staged outside the college campus.

He said that while All India Association of Agriculture Graduates, Indian Farmers Association, Farmers Union are already supporting the protest, many other organisations, including NGOs, NSUI and other unions, joined the dharna on Thursday.

Saraf said that one Shailendra Sharma claiming to be an officer from an investigating agency had approached them asking as to why they protesting against construction of district court complex on Agriculture College’s campus.

“We have informed him that we are not against construction of the court complex but it should not be established on the college’s land which is meant for vital agriculture research,” he said. Two Padma Shri awardees TGK Kutty Menon and Bhalu Mondhe are among those protesting against government’s move to allocate the Agriculture College’s land for construction of the court complex.

“The government’s move would adversely hit the important agriculture research work going on since several years in the college campus,” Menon said adding that the government should withdraw the proposal of constructing the court building on the college’s land.

Instead, an organic agriculture research centre in memory of former chief minister Sundarlal Patwa should be opened in the campus, he demanded.

Agriculture College has 59 hectare of land of which 20 acres have been approved for the court complex.