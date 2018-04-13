Indore: Aggrieved student of Agriculture college questions probe report  of ragging incident

Indore: The BSc student at Indore Agriculture College, who had lodged a complaint of ragging against his classmates and senior students, on Thursday alleged that the college treated ragging incident as a personal dispute. In an email sent to University Grants Commission (UGC), he said that the college has investigated the matter but he is not satisfied with the probe report. He told UGC that he is “very disturbed” by the way the college authorities dealt with his complaint.

“I was called by anti-ragging committee meeting on Wednesday but I was shocked to see that the committee members treated it as personal dispute. It was no personal conflict but a ragging incident,” he said adding that he has proof to support his claims. The UGC has asked the complainant to email the proofs.

After receiving his email, the UGC has directed the college to relook into the matter. The BSc second year student on Monday had lodged complaint with UGC charging his classmates and senior students with harassing him physically and mentally in the college and hostel.

He said the accused students would abuse him regularly and would make obscene comments. He said they beat him if he did not comply with their directives. The victim has blamed Sanjay Verma, Pawan Gurjar, Krishan Kant Patel, Hemant Vishwakarma, Rohit Yadav, Shivam Patidar for ragging.

The college had submitted its report to the UGC on Wednesday claiming that it was not a ragging case. It stated that the complaint was more of personal dispute. The college told UGC that the dispute between complainant and accused students has been settled. When contacted, college dean V K Swarnkar said he will call the complainant again and talk to him. “We are sure that he was instigated by someone,” Swarnkar said.