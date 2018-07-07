Indore: After CET 2nd counselling, only 1 student takes admission in electronics dept

Indore: Though seats in most courses run by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) teaching departments are filled through common entrance test (CET), programmes offered by School of Electronics could not find takers. Keeping in view the dismal response, DAVV may not offer admission in electronics courses through CET in future.

“Electronics department offered admissions in two MSc courses but only one student turned up for admission,” said CET chairman Anil Kumar. The department runs MSc (Electronics) and MSc (Electronics & Communication) with 40 seats in each programme. While no student took admission in MSc (Electronics) course, only one student enrolled for MSc (Electronics & Communication) course.

However, other programmes in this group witnessed respectable admissions. While all vacancies in MSc (Life Science) and MSc (Industrial Microbiology) were filled, 28 out of 35 seats filled in LLM (Business Law) course, 17 out of 30 seats filled in MSc (Microbiology), and 9 seats out of 24 seats got filled in MSc (Bioinformatics) course.

Similarly, 8 out of 24 seats got filled in MSc (Genetic Engineering) and three out of five seats filled in MSc (Biotechnology). In total, 101 out of 233 seats in Group D were filled in two rounds of CET counselling. Anil Kumar said that they would now open seats lying vacant in Group D for admission at department level. The department can fill seats on first come first served basis.

School of Electronics head Abhay Kumar stated that they have already started process for filling vacancies at department level. We will fill the seats and upload the status at the earliest, he added. “We may not offer admission in electronics courses through CET in future,” he said.