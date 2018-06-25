Indore: After 4 years, Pummy Chhabra back as chairman of Yeshwant Club

Indore: After a gap of four years, Paramjit Singh Chhabra aka Pummy was again elected as chairman of Yeshwant Club in elections held on Sunday. His panel swept the polls winning three out of four posts, including secretary and joint secretary. However, his panel managed to clinch merely two out of five positions in executive body.

Pummy Chhabra contested the election against Tony Manjit Sachdeva’s panel member Santosh Wagle and won by 342 votes. He polled 1346 votes while his rival got 1004 votes. Pummy panel’s members Santosh Mishra and Sudeep Bhandari were elected as secretary and joint secretary.

Mishra (1424 votes) defeated his rival Anil Vijayvargiya (921 votes) by 503 votes whereas Bhandari (1269 votes) registered victory over Vipin Koolwal (1075 votes) with 194 votes. Pummy panel suffered an upset in election for the post of treasurer. Pankaj Mantri of Sachdeva panel defeated Pummy panel member Atul Seth by 120 votes. Mantri received 1230 votes whereas Seth got 1110 votes.

In executive body, Sachdeva panel won three out of five positions. Sachdeva panel members Rupal Parekh (1400 votes), Sanjay Baweja (1284) and Ayush Kabra (1245) won the polls. Two Pummy panel members Surabhi Choudhary (1380) and Vikram Agnihotri (1295) registered victory in executive body poll.

Earlier, huge enthusiasm was witnessed among members of Yeshwant Club, a club of elite people of the city, for elections held after two years. Heavy turnout was witnessed during the elections. Of nearly 4400 voters, 2364 exercised their franchise on Sunday. Many of the voters were young. After the voting got over, counting started and by 10.45 pm all results were out.

Lead continued till last round

Pummy, Mishra and Bhandari took lead in the first round and maintained it throughout the four rounds to emerge victorious in the end. Their panel member Seth also took a lead of five votes from Mantri in the first round but secured lesser votes than his rival in the next three rounds resulting in his defeat. Nail biting contest was seen in elections for executive body.

Pummy wins for third time

Pummy has been chairman of club twice in the past. He won for the first time in 2010 and for the second time in 2012. In 2014, his close friend Tony Sachdeva contested election for chairman post and won. In 2016, Pummy threw his hat in the ring and asked Sachdeva to support him but the latter himself jumped into the fray and defeated the former. After four years, Pummy again won polls thus becoming chairman for the third time.