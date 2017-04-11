Indore: Advocate, minor niece killed in road accident

Dewas: Two persons including a lawyer died in a road mishap on Agra-Bombay national highway near Farukh Nagar on Saturday night.

Advocate Vipin Panchal and his two nieces, Vedansh (13) and Parth (8) were on their way back to Dewas from Farukh Nagar on their scooter, when a rashly-driven car rammed their scooter, killing Panchal on the spot, industrial area police said. While Vedansh declared brought dead by doctors, Parth is undergoing treatment in Indore. On Sunday, Panchal was cremated at his native place with a funeral procession attended by a large number of bar association members among others.