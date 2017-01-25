Indore: Adivasi and Mhow Academy football clubs make it to semis

Mhow: In the second set of quarter final matches in the 39th Radheshyam memorial state level football tournament Adivasi Football Club, Indore and Mhow Academy Football Club got the better of their opponents to make it to the semifinals here on Tuesday.

The first match was played between Adivasi Club and Ratlam Football Club in which Ravi Bhamore of Adivasi Club scored two goals in the first half. Ratlam Club player Karan Pal did manage to score a goal but in the dying moments of the game Akash Bhamore scored a goal to make it 3-1 against Ratlam Club.

In the second match between former champs Balaghat foot club and Mhow Academy Football Club Subham Mane of Mhow Club scored a coal in the 34th minute to give his club a lead. Balaghat player Rana scored a goal in the second to make the game more exciting but only to face defeat when Mhow club player Rohit Yadav scored a goal in the 64th minute to give his team a 2-1 lead.

Tournament secretary Anand Verma said that on Wednesday the first semifinal will be between Young Federation Football Club and Mhow Academy Football Club. The second semifinal will be between Adivasi Football Club and Challenger United Football Club, Indore.