Indore: Adarsh Vidya Mandir annual function concludes

Pithampur: The three-day annual function of Adarsh Vidya Mandir concluded here on Wednesday. A large number of school kids from all the age group and classes participated in different games and cultural programme during the three-day fest here on the school campus.

On the opening day of programme, school kids presented colourful cultural programmes, followed by different sports activities on the second day of annual fest. On the third and final day of programme, school kids celebrate farewell function. School administrator, Bharat Tiwari presented school annual report. School also felicitated meritorious students on the occasion. District women Congress president Kavita Dwivedi, principal Radha Kushwah presented mementos to the meritorious students.