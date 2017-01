Indore: Artists who pursue dreams to be in the world of acting have a chance to display their talents as More Entertainment, which is providing actors to tele serials like CID, Crime Patrol, Savdhan India for years is organising auditions for new talents.

Auditions will be held at Indian television Academy School of Performing Arts, located in Vijay Nagar, January 5.

ITA Director Sanjay Tahlani said that artists of all age groups can participate in the auditions.