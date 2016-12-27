Indore: ABVP made me what I’m today says Chief Minister

Indore: At Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP)’s former activists meeting here on Monday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said the BJP’s student wing made him what he is today.

“I learnt many important aspects of working in public life during my association with the ABVP. The most important thing which the ABVP taught me was being disciplined,” he said recalling his formative years in the organisation.

While working in the ABVP, Chouhan said, he learnt how to take along everyone and plan a detailed task. “These lessons are very useful for me even today.” The CM said that he used to spend from the organisation’s fund after a lot of thinking and in a very miserly manner.

“Despite being CM, even today, I don’t keep any money in the pocket. I am still a miser,” he shared.

Recalling his school and college days in Bhopal, Chauhan said that a few days after he came in contact with the ABVP, Emergency was imposed in the country and he was arrested for carrying pamphlets against the ‘draconian law’ and was kept in the police lock-up for whole night.

“Later I was sent to jail. Inside the jail, I read a lot about Swami Vivekanand and Lokmanya Tilak and that made me a permanent worker of the ABVP,” the CM said. RSS senior leader Suresh Soni said that India is moving towards its goal of becoming ‘Vishwa Guru’ once again and Indian youth are playing a major in this regard.

Soni further said that the difference between China and India is that the former tries to bully small countries and the latter makes the