Indore: Abhay Sharma elected as ICAI chairman

Indore: CA Abhay Sharma and CA Harsh Firoda have been elected as chairman and secretary of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), Indore chapter, respectively.

CA Pankaj Shah was elected as vice chairman of the association, while CA Som Singhal was elected as treasurer, CA Kirti Joshi as CICASA chairman and CA Anand Jain as CPE committee chairman in the election.

Newly appointed chairman CA Sharma informed that recently ICAI Indore branch was adjudged second best in the country in mega branch category.

The branch has 3000 CA members and 10,000 CA students, making it the second largest branch in the central India. Seminars and workshops are conducted for developing academic skills of members round the year by the city chapter of ICAI.