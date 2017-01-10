Indore: AAI connects with people and nature

Indore: “Airports Authority of India (AAI), which is responsible for ensuring a smooth and safe operation of civil aviation, wishes to work for people and nature as well. This would be done through organising adventure sports.”

This was said by executive director of AAI KM Hemlata here at the city airport on Monday. She arrived from Mumbai to flag off AAI’s all-India relay cycling expedition.

Addressing the function Hemlata said AAI would wish to expand its activities towards service to nature and society beside its regular duty of safe operation of civil aviation. Thus, the expedition was launched. Twelve participants in the first leg would stay in villages en route their 2,000-km relay rally and spread messages of clean environment through swatchhata (cleanliness) and shram daan. On this occasion airport director Manoj Chansoria, PRO of Daly College KS Kapasiya, regional sports secretary of AAI Western Region Mumbai DK Singh and secretary of local branch of AAI employees’ union RS Yadav were present.

Earlier Hemlata and other guests flagged off the rally from DABH Airport at 10 am. This is a relay cycle expedition which will cover 2,000 kms in 24 days and will pass through Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Surat before concluding at Aurangabad. Twelve cyclists are participating in each leg. Cyclists left for Ujjain via Super Corridor, from where they will move to Ahmedabad via Badnawar and Ratlam.