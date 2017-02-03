Indore: Aadhaar link to help eliminate ghost faculties from medical colleges

Indore: In a move to eliminate ‘ghost faculties’ from medical colleges across the country, Medical Council of India has made it mandatory, through gazette notification issued on January 30, for all the faculties to link their Aadhaar card number with their details in medical colleges.

The colleges are also directed to place biometric attendance facilities linked with the Aadhaar through Online Faculty Attendance Monitoring System (OFAMOS).

The move is part of Digital Mission Mode Project (DMMP) to bring more transparency in the attendance system in medical colleges and it will be mandatory for all medical college.

“The move is aimed at exposing ghost faculty that is arranged by some medical colleges during the inspections to seek medical education regulator’s approval to run their college,” a senior MCI official said.

Every faculty will be be issued a Radio Frequency Identification-enabled identity card to help the regulator to monitor the attendance, salary and work status of the faculty on a real time basis.

“Some private medical colleges have either ghost medical faculties or guest lecturers to teach students. This malpractice will end when the Aadhaar card details of faculty members are linked to biometric attendance devices,” he said.

The system not only affects the faculties of private medical colleges but will also affect many faculties of government medical colleges. Their timings will be monitored on real time basis and they cannot leave the college before time. MCI can keep vigil on faculties anytime through real time online monitoring.

“This will improve the timings of government medical colleges faculties and will also help improving their lazy attitude towards duty,” the senior official said.

Inspection in MGM Medical College

The MCI has guided all medical colleges to choose a properly accessible place for installing biometric machines and also to arrange uninterrupted electricity supply to the machine. A team of MCI has already inspected and identified places for installing biometric machines in MGM Medical College. “A team of MCI has already inspected and chose the places for installing biometric machines in our medical college. Machines will be installed soon. We have also collected Aadhaar details of the faculties which will be linked to the biometric attendance system,” Dr Sanjay Dixit, HoD of PSM Department in MGM Medical College, said.

CCTV cameras to improve training, education

With the notification, MCI has also directed that every medical college should have close circuit television (CCTV) system and should live stream both classroom teaching and patient care training in hospital to enable the Council to maintain a constant vigil on the standard of medical education/training being imparted. The live streaming of both classroom teaching and teaching hospital shall be integrated as a part of the DMMP of the council.