Indore: A tormented life in poetry and song

Indore: The extraordinary story is of an ordinary student, who rather derived strength from the taunts of his daunting teachers during his school life and went on to become a musician of his own kind. Fighting all the odds, the boy explored his artistic inspiration in Indore.

Sharing his journey, now 19-year-old commerce student-cum-singer Ashutosh Dubey said “I go on stage as Kabeer to present my music.” He is still an unknown face, but has hopes galore to make it one day.

Coming from a family with majority a government job holder, Ashutosh has already changed the family tradition by becoming a musician, and Indore has all roles to play in it. “I discovered myself during my vacations in Indore, where I was free and happy,” he said.

And here began the journey. “When anger and pain from my past took over, I started writing poetry. Those poems became songs and soon, I started singing them with rapping beats. Writing helped me in accepting and overcoming my pain,” the young artist said.

Reminiscing his tormenting school days, Ashutosh said “I studied in Kendriya Vidhyalaya and contrary to other’s perception, it was an awful experience. There was bullying and hatred among teachers, aimed at selected students, including me,” adding teachers in the school had an affinity for students who used to flatter them.

“Nothing else counted, be it a logical question or simple enquiry, teachers would thrash me in class, encouraging other fellow students to pick on me. Throughout my entire school life, especially till class tenth, I was humiliated by teachers and bullied by peers,” Ashutosh said.

However, life has always something good in store. And, so had the young poet-cum-singer, as he found his love for music during a trip to Indore. “I scored 55 per cent in class tenth, got supplementary in class XI and then, I changed everything about myself by taking up music,” Ashutosh said. With music in his arms, his concentration improved and he scored 80 per cent in class XII. “I listen to music and try to learn from my heroes Eminem Tupac,” Ashutosh said.

Meanwhile, his career started taking its desirable shape, as he is about to launch his first song ‘666 – Unleash the Beast’ by this month end. “In the last couple of months, I have been able to polish my skills with the help of Amman Khan. I took inspiration from my life to create this song, as it talks about the consequences of a nice guy losing his temper,” Ashutosh said. “Even devil shivers when a good guy goes awry,” he quipped.

“All the people, who felt I would end up becoming a goon, my music is a strong answer to them,” Ashutosh signed off.