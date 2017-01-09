Indore: A healthy getaway in village ambience for organic lovers

Indore: Started from a marketplace for organic vendors, Padma Shri Janak Palta McGilligan’s initiative ‘Jaivik Setu’ has become more of weekend getaway for people, who want to enjoy a nice healthy meal in the lush green environment away from chaos of the city.

While a lot of health conscious people have found it to be a great market, women particularly feel better selling and buying goods here. People often participate in the market to sell their farmhouse produce. Also farmers, who feel that pesticides can harm the body much than anything else, grow organic vegetables and sell in the marketplace twice in a week.

Farming with father has been the best: Akriti

With a smile on her face, BEd student Akriti Shukla was selling different vegetables that she grew with her father Colonel Anurag Shukla on their farm.“I have always been eating organic veggies,so I can feel the difference at times if the vegetables used in hotels have too many pesticides,”Akriti said. She elaborated that farming is not just a way of earn living, but rather living life.“I have spent 11 years of farming with my father and life has never been better,”Akriti said.

Experiencing village life

With her love for green vegetables, physiotherapist Dr Megha Garg loves shopping from the marketplace.“It is not just shopping here, it is the overall experience that I like,” Megha said. She elaborated that her daughters love coming to this market, which makes it another reason for her to visit this place every Sunday.“I have always liked simple village lifestyle and here, it feels like a village,so it a pleasant getaway,”Megha said.

Festival experience with music and food

While spending money on vegetables in markets or malls, most people find the task exhausting.To make it a relaxing and fun task, Patni family decided to take a trip to this marketplace.

“One of my friend recommended the pulses here and also told me that it is a great way to spend an interesting Sunday,” homemaker Richa Patni said. Sharing her experience,she said that ambience, music and greens attracted her more than anything else.

“It feels like a festival here,”businessman Gaurav Patni said.He elaborated that their children loved it here with swings and good food.

Making shopping musical with festive beats

Giving an opportunity to various young bands, the marketplace has found an interesting way to entertain visitors. Many renowned bands like Dhaiwat band and MPUCA Worship Band have been regularly playing here. Talking about his experience, band player Anurag Singh said,“This is the first time, I have come to a place like this and it feels good because I can find a decent crowd.”On various festive themes, bands are evaluating themselves by playing their new songs here.