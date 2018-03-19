Indore: 9 of notorious gang held

Indore: City crime branch on Saturday arrested nine persons of a gang involved in several robbery and contract killings in city. Police said the accused had taken a contract of Rs 5 crore to kill a person in Sendhwa and rob a trader in Rajgarh. They were nabbed by police while planning a robbery at a petrol pump in Khajrana area on Saturday night.

ASP (crime) Amarendra Singh said that acting on a tip-off, nine criminals named Yunus Qureshi of LIG Colony, Chiku alias Vishal Dubey of South Harsidhhi area, Sunny alias Ajay Shukla of Firoz Gandhi Nagar, Vimal alias Chhota Don of Pardeshipura, Vicky alias Vishnu Bhadoriya of Swarnbagh Colony, Anil Patekar of Scheme Number 71, Palak Makwana of Nandlalpura, Anand alias Ashu and Avinash Singh of Motitabela area were arrested from a deserted place in Khajrana while they were planning to commit robbery at a petrol pump.

A country made pistol and two knives were also recovered from them. The accused have their past criminal record registered in various police stations of the city. Vicky is one of the accused in a loot case of Rs 10.50 lakh in Vijay Nagar and he is on bail presently. The accused are associated with Pithampur’s notorious Tamim gang which has connection with a national level criminal gang.

The accused told police that they had prepared an escape plan for the accused Sunny Majhi, who is in central jail in connection with a murder case. The accused came to know that police will take accused Majhi to MY hospital for medical examination and prepared a plan accordingly to free him after giving sleeping pills to policemen. However, the plan failed as he was not taken to the hospital.

The accused had received a contract of Rs 5 crore to kill a person named Sanjay Yadav in Sendhwa but later, that plan too had failed as they could not arrange weapon for it.

Police further informed that accused Avinash and Vicky had also prepared a plan to rob a bullion trader of Rajgarh but they failed due to crowd in the market at that time. They revealed to police that they were also planning to rob a woman on AB Road in Vijay Nagar.