Indore: 9 held with banned sedative pills worth 21 lakh

Indore: Police on Friday arrested nine persons in connection with supplying banned sedative pills and recovered pills worth Rs 21 lakh from them. The accused were involved in supplying banned pills to youths and students in the city. DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra said that following the information about supplying of alprazolam pills by some persons in Chandan Nagar area, a team led by Chandan Nagar police station in-charge Yogesh Singh Tomar was constituted to nab the accused.

Team started investigation and nabbed Pawan of Ganga Nagar, Mohammad Farooq of Malharganj, Vasim Khan of Scheme Number 71 and Bheem alias Jitendra of Nandan Nagar from the area. Bheem was supplying drugs in the area while Pawan, Farooq and Vasim are medical store owners who were selling the pills illegally. Four individual cases were registered against the accused by the police.

In sustained questioning, they revealed the names of their five accomplices who were supplying banned pills to the youths and students in the city after that police team arrested Hemant Pure of Ujjain, Nilesh of Nagpur, Hemant Lalit of Gwalior, Monu Arvind of Gwalior and Jitendra. Accused Monu and Hemant came to city to deliver pills of alprazolam to someone when they were arrested by the police.

So far, the police have seized about 3.15 lakh banned pills worth Rs 21 lakh from the accused. Police claimed that sedative pills in such a large quantity have never been recovered in the city. The accused informed the police that they used to sell a strip of 15 pills of alprazolam for Rs 100 to addicts while its MRP printed on the strip is Rs 34. The network of accused is spread in Maharashtra and major cities in MP. Medical store owner Mohammad Farooq, Vasim, Pawan and Bheem are in jail while rest of the accused are being questioned by the police further.