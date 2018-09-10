Indore: 8500 LED lights to be installed in ABD area, says IMC

Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has planned to replace conventional streets lights with electricity-saving Light Emitting Diode (LED) lights in the areas selected under Smart City project. “We have already started the replacement work in area-based development (ABD) selected under Smart City project,” said Mayor Malini Gaud.She said that a total of 8500 LED lights would be installed in ABD area by September 30.

The localities around Rajwada have been marked for ABD. A total of 742 arces of land is to be developed under ABD component of Smart city project, which will cost Rs 6,000 crore. Gaud said Rs 1400 crore alone would be spent in Rajwada and surrounding areas. IMC electricity department incharge Ashwin Shukla said IMC would also install LED lights in the colonies where Mayor-in-Council members, IMC chairman Ajay Singh Naruka and leader of opposition Fozia Sheikh Alim live.

The statement came nearly a month after opposition, MiC members and Naruka took a dig at Shukla during IMC council meeting stating that he installed LED lights only in his ward.During the council meeting, Shukla admitted that he gave priority to his ward but added that LED lights would be installed in other parts of the city too. The Mayor reportedly expressed his annoyance over the issue after which it has been decided to install LED lights in wards of all MiC members, Naruka and Fozia Sheikh Alim. “Lights will be installed by Navrati,” Shukla said.