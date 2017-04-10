Indore: 80 out of 280 colleges yet to provide details to AISHE

Indore: Despite repeated reminders, nearly 80 colleges out of 280 under Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) have still not provided information sought for All Indian Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) even as the last date for the same is April 13.

If the colleges failed to meet the deadline, then they will be deprived of all types of grants given by the state government. Besides, the DAVV would sent list of deviant colleges to Department of Higher Education requesting it to cancel no-objection certificate issued to them.

In a letter addressed to heads of institutions of higher learning in the state, AISHE’s state nodal officer Amiya Pahare last month had said the colleges failed to upload on AISHE’s website information related to faculty, students and available facilities and infrastructure of their respective institutes won’t be provided any type of grant.

He also stated that action against erring colleges would be taken as per rules of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD). Online window for uploading information on AISHE website was opened on December 13. But several colleges have still not provided their details to AISHE even when the DAVV had threatened to withdraw their affiliations.

“As many as 79 colleges, including 11 government colleges, have not uploaded information related to number of students, faculty members, infrastructure, facilities available on their campuses, on the AISHE website,” said Sumant Katilya, director of college development council at DAVV.

He said that the remaining colleges have been asked to provide their respective details for AISHE by April 13 anyhow. Citing directives by the Department of Higher Education (DHE), he said that if the colleges failed to meet the deadline, the university would have to withdraw affiliations to them.

Katiyal said that the DHE has also instructed the universities to ensure that no delay in uploading information by colleges on AISHE website take place. The DHE has directed universities in the State, including DAVV, to withdraw affiliation from the colleges found breaching the deadline set by the MHRD.

The MHRD survey covers all the institutions in the country engaged in imparting higher education. Data is being collected on several parameters such as teachers, student enrolment, programmes, examination results, education finance and infrastructure. Indicators of educational development such as institution density, gross enrolment ratio, pupil-teacher ratio, gender parity index, per student expenditure are also calculated from the data collected through AISHE. The objective of collecting the data is to make informed policy decisions and research for development of education sector.