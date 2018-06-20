Indore: 8 drivers fined, traffic police checks school buses to prevent accidents

Indore: The city traffic police on Tuesday launched a drive against school buses in the western part of the city. The police took action against eight bus drivers by imposing fine and issuing challan. The policemen also asked children whether their school bus is rashly driven.

Acting of directives of DIG Harinarayanachari Misrha, teams of traffic police checked 43 school buses at Bada Ganpati Square at 7.30 am. The police team checked drivers’ dress. During the drive, many drivers were found without uniform and were penalised. The challans were issued for overloading, using pressure horn, driving without seat belt etc.

Deputy Superintendent of Police RP Choubey said eight drivers were found violating traffic rules and some of them were fined on the spot. The court challans were also issued to some bus drivers. The check drive continued for one and half hours.

During the drive, DSP Choubey talked to children about behaviour of driver and conductor, rash driving etc. The students were also asked to follow traffic rules. Officials told children to inform police immediately in emergency situation.

The police took action against drivers of Devi Ahilya Shishu Vihar, Choithram School, Vaishnav School, Vedant College, Delhi International School, Sarafa Vidya Niketan, Garima School and Agrawal Public School.

Police officials said the drive to check school buses will continue till July end. The action against drivers of auto rickshaw drivers and other vehicles used for school children will also start this week.