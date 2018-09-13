Indore: 74,000 duplicate voters deleted from voters’ list

District Returning officer and collector Nishant Warwade said names of 74,000 voters have been deleted from the voters’ list in the district. These are voters whose names were traced in two different polling booths. At the same time, 1.40 lakh new voters have been included in the list who attained 18 years of the age on January 1, 2018. Talking to mediapersons on Wednesday, Warwade said second special revision of electoral roll ended on September 7.

He denied the allegation that fake voters exist in the district. He said voters’ list was revised through special software of Election Commission of India, which traced voters whose names were entered twice in different polling booths. “They may be called duplicate voters and their total number was less than two percent of total numbers of voters in the district,” Warwade said.

Though assembly elections have not been announced, Election Commission has directed district election officers to implement provisions like force deployment and taking action against defacement of public and private properties by political leaders. As per ECI instructions, special arrangements would be made for Divyangs at polling booths under which ramps would be set up.

Meet of polls

District collector Nishant Warwade held a meeting to review preparations for assembly elections. In all, 26 nodal officers have been appointed to conduct free and fair elections. He said no negligence will be tolerated in election-related work. Additional collector Nidhi Nivedita, ADM Kailash Wankhede, ADM Ajay Dev Sharma were present at the meeting. He told officials to prepare a list of all departments and duties of their employees as per requirement. At the meeting, it was informed that police officers will be trained in collector’s office in view of the elections.