Indore: 723 candidates vie for 409 seats of Master of Philosophy
Indore: As many as 723 candidates have registered for entrance test of Master of Philosophy (MPhil) courses offered by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV). “The registration window for MPhil entrance test shut on Saturday. A total of 723 candidates registered online for the test which is scheduled to be held on July 15,” said Prof VB Gupta, chairman of PhD-MPhil cell at DAVV.
Earlier, registrations for MPhil entrance test and doctoral entrance test (DET) were held till May 9. DET was held on May 13 and results were announced on May 31. The MPhil entrance test was scheduled for June 3. The exam was postponed and fixed for July 15 so that the candidate failed to clear DET could get ample time for MPhil entrance test.
“The candidates who could not clear DET were also being given first chance to apply for MPhil entrance test. For them, online registration window was open about a fortnight ago which closed down on June 30,” Gupta said. MPhil candidates are exempted from DET. So the candidates who complete MPhil degree can later apply for admission in PhD course directly. They will not have to take entrance test and undergo six-month course work.
“It is because DET and MPhil both are national level exams and are considered of equivalent,” Gupta said. He also stated that the MPhil degree holders will not have to undergo six-month course work as the subjects taught in the coursework are already part of their MPhil degree course.
MPhil subjects
Commerce, Economics, Education, Energy and Environment, English, Geography, Hindi, History, Home Science, Journalism and Mass Communication, Law, Life Science, Management, Mathematics, Physical Education, Physics, Political Science, Psychology, Sanskrit, Social Work, Sociology, Urdu.