Indore: 70% students mentally developed but not physically, says survey

Indore: A recent survey has revealed that 70 per cent school students in Indore are mentally developed but not physically. They have high grasping power but their lifestyle and diet stopped their physical development and made them prone to various diseases.

Dr Priti Kulkarni MD (Ayurveda) has recently conducted a survey on 1187 schools students on five premium schools in Indore and found that 70 per cent of them are suffering from various diseases and have problem of lack of concentration and emotional quotient.

“We have conducted a survey on the health of 1187 school students and found many of them suffering upper respiratory tract problem, disturbed digestive system and hyper activeness,” Dr Priti said.

The students were given ayurveda treatment for a fortnight and they turned healthy just only by changing their food habits.

Sharing an example of a three-year-old school student Ansh who was suffering from cough and cold since long time, Dr Kulkarni said that his body had become resistant due to heavy dose of antibiotics. Interestingly, he became healthy just by eliminating curd-rice from his diet.

“There were so many cases in which patients required few changes in diet and routine treatment,” she added.