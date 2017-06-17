Indore: 7-yr-old drowns in La Sagesse School swimming pool

Mhow: A seven-year-old child, student of class 2 at La Sagesse school on Rau Harsola road, 5 km from here, drowned in the school swimming pool, while other children were saved on Friday afternoon. Attempts by all to save Anshul Namdev, living in Durga Nagar, Rau, proved futile.

Staff at Kisanganj police station informed that school trainer was teaching school children how to swim when some children started screaming as they started drowning. Most of the children, who had panicked were saved.

The school administration first took the child to a private hospital in Kisanganj. He was declared brought dead at the hospital. Police said that the private hospital staff suggested that the body should be taken to the civil hospital but the school administration, without informing the police, took the body to Choithram Hospital in Indore.

Police were informed by Choithram Hospital staff concerned about the body of the child being brought there by school staff concerned. Following the information by Choithram Hospital a case was registered at Kisanganj police station.

Agitated family members of the child as well as other parents agitated gathered at the school premises and protested. They also had a heated exchange with school director Devendra Sengar.